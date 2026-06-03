Caro makes short work of Duque

However, a tougher challenge awaits Caro in the Last 8 against Joaquin de Guzman, who topped Jose Coronel 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round before advancing via a walkover.

To accommodate the massive turnout of participants for the week-long event, organizers have tapped two venues — the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque Tennis Center — for the Group 2 tournament, which aims to provide the country’s youth with consistent competitive exposure while encouraging them to reduce screen time.

In the premier 18U division, Gabriel Mabanta advanced via a walkover after top seed Miguel Lagac III opted to skip the tournament following an early exit at the recent Palawan Open 2026, leaving second seed Julio Naredo as the player to beat.

Lagac’s absence also reshaped the 16-and-U division, allowing Casimir Briggs to advance and set up a second-round duel with Yuan Torrente. Elsewhere in the bracket, Don Bermejo drubbed Jemuel Gonzales, 6-4, 6-1, to book a clash with Kenji Kue, who blanked Gabriel Mabanta, 6-0, 6-0.

Action was equally fierce in the 12U division as No. 2 seed Noel Zoleta trounced Lucas Montero, 6-2, 6-2, arranging a second-round meeting with Khaled Rescober, who dominated Carlos Lorenzana, 6-2, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Manio III booted out Matteo Alcantara, 6-3, 6-2, to set up a showdown with Braeden Dee, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Zion Andugo.

Fresh faces are poised to emerge on the girls’ side. Frances Ilagan, Cristina Reyes, Ava Banson and Jasmine Sardona are set to battle for the 18U crown, with Banson and Sardona securing the top two seeds in the 16U category.

Leanne Barrido, Lois Bermas, Jaynelle Castro and Jasmine Solis headline the 14U field, while Castro also leads the 12U cast alongside Audrey Abacan, Misty Principe and Abrielle Asistio.

Sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis, the tournament is supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf and Sports, and the Palawan Group of Companies. The week-long event also features doubles competitions for the boys’ and girls’ 14U and 18U classes.