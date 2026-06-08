SEVENTEEN’s Vernon, The8 to debut sub-unit V8

SEVENTEEN members Vernon and The8 are set to launch their first official unit album as V8, with release scheduled for 29 June under PLEDIS Entertainment.

The unit name combines “V” from Vernon and “8” from The8, symbolizing their shared identity and creative synergy.

According to the agency, the concept reflects a high-powered artistic collaboration, with both idols actively involved in songwriting and production rather than relying solely on externally provided material.

The duo’s formation continues SEVENTEEN’s ongoing unit strategy, which has seen multiple sub-units formed as members balance solo activities and group commitments during military enlistment periods.

Following the album release, V8 will hold live shows under the 2026 Vernon The8 V8 Live tour, with stops in South Korea and Hong Kong scheduled next month.