It was a quake call at the wrong time — on the first day of classes — turning what was meant to be a day of hope and new beginnings into a picture of panic and chaos. I hope this difficult experience doesn’t prevent the students from returning to school once things settle.

Several structures were damaged or destroyed, and the collapsed Matanao National High School is an example of the inherent risks posed by educational structures that may not be equipped to withstand catastrophic forces.

But, as with all previous high and low-intensity earthquakes, this latest quake serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities we face in a seismically active region. My heart goes out to the grieving families, rich and poor, who have to endure this latest tragedy.

Disaster preparedness and response are a shared responsibility among government agencies, local authorities, and communities. Issuing tsunami warnings and advising affected residents to move to higher ground showcases the importance of timely communication.

There must be comprehensive disaster education programs in schools that ensure that our children understand the importance of safety drills and protocols.

The structural integrity of our buildings — especially schools — must be a top priority. It is shocking to think that an aging structure could crumble so easily, putting students and faculty at risk.

In the aftermath of the disaster, local governments must prioritize inspections and the retrofitting of older buildings to prevent future tragedies. Investing in safer infrastructure now could save lives in future earthquakes.

Unlike super typhoons, whose arrival and landfall can be predicted by men and machines, earthquakes are a different matter. We know they can strike at any time, but we don’t know exactly when. That’s where the real problem lies. But we can certainly equip ourselves to mitigate its impact.

If there’s a silver lining to this disturbing event, it’s that it reignites discussions on disaster preparedness and resilience. Let’s use this tragedy as an impetus for change — demanding better planning, infrastructure upgrades and, ultimately, a collective commitment to disaster readiness. Community drills, emergency kits, and clear evacuation plans are important to save lives.

My condolences to the victims and their families who were affected by this disaster. The government should turn its grief into constructive action. They owe it not only to them but to future generations to ensure that they inherit a safer, more resilient environment.

The ground may shake, but it is our response and preparation that will ultimately define how we rise from the rubble.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)