PSC boosts Baguio sports program

Gregorio said they allocated the funding based on the local government's strong leadership and established sports tourism initiatives, which is part of his marching order when President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed him as PSC chief last year.

He added that they are planning to build a world-class football pitch inside the Teachers’ Camp track oval in the next four months, giving more athletes a chance to train in the City of Pines’ high-altitude weather.

With their financial support, Gregorio and the government sports agency are optimistic that Baguio will have a localized grassroots program and improved facilities that will eventually produce Olympians from the Cordillera region.