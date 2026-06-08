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Polomolok Central Elementary School shaken as magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Mindanao

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Students, parents and teachers are seen cowering as a magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks the Polomolok Central Elementary School in Polomolok, South Cotabato on 8 June 2026 from a video by Tser Shy Tacs posted in social media.

Polomolok Central Elementary School shaken as magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Mindanao
Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake hits Mindanao
Polomolok Central Elementary School shaken as magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Mindanao
Manila raises High Alert Status after magnitude 7.8 earthquake

Polomolok Mayor Bernie D. Palencia is currently monitoring the situation and coordinating with concerned offices regarding any reported damages or casualties in the Municipality of Polomolok.

The Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams and other emergency responders provide information to the official to ensure the timely assessment of affected areas and the safety of residents.

The Local Government Unit continues to monitor the situation and conduct post-earthquake assessments to determine the extent of damages and provide the necessary assistance where needed.

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