Polomolok Central Elementary School shaken as magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Mindanao

Polomolok Mayor Bernie D. Palencia is currently monitoring the situation and coordinating with concerned offices regarding any reported damages or casualties in the Municipality of Polomolok.

The Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams and other emergency responders provide information to the official to ensure the timely assessment of affected areas and the safety of residents.

The Local Government Unit continues to monitor the situation and conduct post-earthquake assessments to determine the extent of damages and provide the necessary assistance where needed.