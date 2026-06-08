House panel says Sara’s answer lacks substance

In their manifestation, the prosecutors argued that Duterte’s answer did not raise any material factual issues that would require a formal response from the prosecution.

“It does not meaningfully engage the factual allegations in the Articles of Impeachment, but instead concentrates on procedural, jurisdictional, and constitutional objections directed against the continuation of the proceedings,” the manifestation stated.

“The answer does not function as a genuine response to the charges, but as an attempt to secure the outright dismissal of the impeachment case on threshold constitutional and procedural grounds,” it added.

The prosecutors said dismissal is not among the outcomes recognized under the Senate Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials which provide only for conviction or acquittal.

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno said the prosecution saw no need to file a reply because Duterte’s answer contained no new factual allegations that required a rebuttal.

“That is why we did not file a reply. There are no new factual allegations that need to be answered. What is needed now is for this case to proceed to trial, and we in the prosecution are fully prepared to present our evidence,” Diokno said.

Luistro echoed this, saying the prosecution is focused on preparing its pre-trial brief, which will include its proposed timetable, list of witnesses, and documentary evidence.

She noted that under the schedule outlined by then Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, the submission of pre-trial briefs was tentatively set for 15 June, with the pre-trial conference scheduled for 18 June.

Luistro clarified that the dates were not official, as the prosecution panel has not received a formal notice from the Senate.

Duterte faces allegations of impeachable offenses, including the alleged misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery of public officials, and threats against high-ranking government officials.

The charges are similar to those contained in the impeachment complaint transmitted to the Senate during the previous 19th Congress.

On 11 May 2026, the House of Representatives impeached Duterte with 257 affirmative votes, well above the constitutional requirement of at least a one-third vote of all House members.