‘Hadestown’ embarks on first-ever UK and Ireland tour in 2027

The extensive tour will travel across major cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland from February through November 2027. Stops from March to April include The Lowry in Salford, Grand Theatre and Opera House in Leeds, Theatre Royal in Nottingham, Birmingham Hippodrome in Birmingham, and Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

From May to June, the production will visit Theatre Royal in Norwich, Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, Theatre Royal in Newcastle upon Tyne, Glasgow King’s Theatre in Glasgow, Festival Theatre in Edinburgh, His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, and Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

Additional performances are scheduled for Liverpool Empire Theatre in Liverpool, Grand Opera House in Belfast, Sheffield Theatres in Sheffield, and Hull New Theatre in Hull between July and September.

The UK leg of the tour will conclude with performances at Theatre Royal Plymouth in Plymouth, Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton, and Storyhouse in Chester from October to November.

Dates and venues for the Republic of Ireland have yet to be announced.

The UK and Ireland tour is produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy.

Inspired by the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, as well as Hades and Persephone, Hadestown follows a young musician’s journey into the Underworld to rescue the woman he loves. Along the way, the story explores themes of love, sacrifice, hope, and power against the backdrop of a divided world.

Since its Broadway debut, Hadestown has earned widespread critical acclaim, winning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical in 2019, and two WhatsOnStage Awards following its runs at the National Theatre and in the West End.

The production’s success has helped establish it as one of the most celebrated musicals of the past decade, making the upcoming tour a milestone for theatre fans across the UK and Ireland.