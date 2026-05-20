How ‘YEMAYA’ expands mythologies seen on Filipino stage

Originally written as Yemaya’s Belly by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, the story takes its name from Yemaya, a maternal water deity worshipped in Yoruba religion and later embraced in Afro-Caribbean traditions such as Santería and Candomblé. Yemaya is commonly associated with motherhood, water, protection, fertility and healing.

That world now arrives in Filipino through the translation of playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc.

A mythology unfamiliar — yet familiar

What makes YEMAYA particularly interesting in the Philippine context is how its cultural and spiritual imagery echoes experiences recognizable to many Filipinos despite originating from another part of the world.