GMA's Lizelle Maralag included in Campaign Asia-Pacific's APAC Power List 2026

GMA Network chief marketing officer Lizelle G. Maralag has been named to Campaign Asia-Pacific's APAC Power List 2026, an annual list recognizing 50 of the region's most influential marketers.

Maralag is one of only three Filipinos included in this year's roster, which features marketing leaders from across Asia-Pacific. She is also among the 23 women recognized on the list.

The recognition comes amid a career spanning more than three decades in media, advertising, and marketing. At GMA Network, where she has served since 2010, Maralag has overseen marketing initiatives across the company's broadcast, digital, and international platforms. Her tenure has coincided with the network's strong showing in both local and international marketing and advertising competitions.

Prior to joining GMA, Maralag held leadership roles within the media agency sector, including serving as managing director of Starcom Mediavest Group Philippines and chairperson of Publicis Groupe Media Philippines. During her time in the agency business, she was known for leading numerous successful Media Agency of Record pitches.

Over the years, Maralag has also received recognition from industry organizations. In 2025, she was honored with the Media Icon Award by the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines for her contributions to advancing creativity, innovation, and professionalism in the industry. Earlier, she received the Hildegard Award for Women in Media and Communication in recognition of her advocacy work and efforts to create positive social impact through media.

Beyond her corporate roles, Maralag has remained active in industry organizations and award-giving bodies. She served as founding co-chairperson of the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines and has held positions in both radio and television research councils. She also continues to serve as a juror for various advertising and marketing awards across the region.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman with a degree in Statistics, Maralag later pursued further studies at INSEAD in Singapore.