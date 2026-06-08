Cayetano brands Gatchalian-bloc 'Senate of Malacañang'

“So, apparently, because ayaw nila pumayag, dalawa Senado natin ngayon. You have the Senate of the Philippines, and you have the Senate of Malacañang,” Cayetano said during a press conference.

Cayetano also took aim at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing led by Senator Erwin Tulfo, branding it as a “Comité de Absuelto” over allegations that senators joining the rival bloc would be shielded from possible liability related to the flood control controversy.

“So yung Senate of Malacañang had a hearing kanina and you have two Blue Ribbon Committees. Yung isa ay Comité de Absuelto na ang kanyang main work ay kung paano i-absuelto yung mga high officials ng ating bansa at yung isa naman ay seeking the truth,” he said.

Cayetano maintained that the country must decide whether it is willing to allow the Senate to operate under what he described as the influence of Malacañang, while also characterizing the flood control controversy as the country's biggest corruption scandal.

Earlier, Cayetano alleged that the 11 senators aligned with Gatchalian had met with Palace officials and that recent developments in the Senate carried Malacañang's blessing.

The allegation was immediately rejected by Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

“Ang hiling lang po natin, sana ay huwag kumilos ang nasabing opisyal na parang siya pa ang biktima,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

She argued that the public, particularly those who believed in the Senate's integrity, had been the true victims of the ongoing turmoil.

“Ang kaguluhan pong ito ay naganap sa pamumuno ni dating Senate President Alan Cayetano,” Castro said.

Castro also linked several controversial incidents in the Senate, including the 13 May shooting incident, the alleged "lock-and-load" order issued by retired police general Mao Aplasca, and the departure of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the Senate premises, to actions allegedly approved by Cayetano.

“Ang lahat ng kaguluhan nito ay hindi po dahil sa pakikialam ng Malacañang,” Castro said.

She further cautioned the public against blindly trusting individuals who present themselves as morally upright.

“Mas mag-ingat po ang taumbayan sa mga taong nagkukunwari at nagpapanggap na banal,” Castro said.

When asked whether the remark was directed at Cayetano, Castro replied: “Wala po tayong pinapatamaan — sa lahat po ito. Kung tatamaan po siya, wala na po tayong magagawa roon.”