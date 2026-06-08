ASEAN eyes silver economy roadmap

During the closing session of the ASEAN High-Level Forum on Unlocking the Silver Economy, the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) unveiled a proposed ASEAN framework aimed at transforming ageing from a social welfare concern into a driver of economic and social development.

NCSC Commissioner Camilo Gudmalin said the framework seeks to help older persons remain productive and actively contribute to society while ensuring their security and well-being.

“The ASEAN Framework on Unlocking the Silver Economy transforms ageing from a welfare problem into an economic and social opportunity. Anchored on a vision of security, dignity, and purpose, guided by principles of equity, inclusion, and innovation, it delivers through six pillars,” Gudmalin said.

The proposed framework is built around six key areas represented by the acronym SILVER: Social protection and income security, Integrated health and care systems, Lifelong learning and productive engagement, Value creation and silver industries, Enabling age-friendly communities, and Regional cooperation.

Gudmalin said the initiative aims to ensure that by 2035, older persons across ASEAN can age with dignity, remain economically engaged, and avoid falling into poverty.

“By 2035, this Framework promises no older person in poverty, ageing in place with dignity, productive engagement across the lifespan, ASEAN global leadership in longevity, and intergenerational solidarity,” he said.

The proposal includes a three-phase implementation strategy. The first phase, from 2026 to 2028, focuses on building foundations through data systems, pilot age-friendly communities, and caregiver training programs.

The second phase, running from 2028 to 2031, will center on strengthening long-term care systems, expanding health financing, certifying care workers, and developing age-friendly infrastructure.

From 2031 to 2035, the final phase will focus on innovation and integration, including the development of ASEAN-wide AgeTech ecosystems and cross-border investments targeting the silver economy.

“We launch ASEAN-wide Age Tech ecosystems. We enable cross-border silver investments. We fully integrate ageing into ASEAN development planning. This is not a dream. This is a roadmap,” Gudmalin said.

To track progress, ASEAN plans to establish a regional ageing dashboard, a biennial reporting mechanism, and a scorecard measuring indicators such as pension coverage, healthcare access, employment, digital inclusion, gender equity, and disability inclusion.

The proposal was presented during the two-day forum organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia.

The draft framework will undergo further consultations and refinement before being submitted to ASEAN member states for consideration and eventual adoption.