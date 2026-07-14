The agreement was facilitated by SPORTFIVE, the ASEAN Football Federation’s (AFF) exclusive commercial partner.

For Filipino football fans, the partnership comes as Vietjet continues to build its presence in the Philippine market. The airline launched its first Philippine route in November 2025, offering daily direct flights between Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The carrier is also preparing to open a Cebu–Ho Chi Minh City route, further expanding travel options between the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Vietjet Standing Vice President To Viet Thang said the partnership reflects the airline’s commitment to using aviation and sports to bring communities closer together.

“Vietjet has always been committed to supporting meaningful sporting events around the world, with the aim of connecting people and creating positive value for communities. Our partnership with ASEAN United FC competitions reaffirms Vietjet’s commitment to connecting not only destinations, but also people, cultures, and shared values across communities. Through aviation and sports, Vietjet aims to foster regional connectivity, showcase Southeast Asia to the world, and create greater opportunities for sustainable development,” To Viet Thang said.

Founded in 2011, Vietjet has grown its network to more than 135 routes across Southeast Asia and other Asia-Pacific destinations, with further expansion plans into Europe.

ASEAN Football Federation President Major General Khiev Sameth welcomed Vietjet’s entry into the regional football community, saying the airline’s focus on connectivity aligns with the goals of ASEAN football.

“On behalf of the ASEAN Football Federation, I am delighted to welcome Vietjet and Vikki Digital Bank to the ASEAN football family. As leading brands, Vietjet and Vikki Digital Bank share our belief in the power of connectivity to unite people and strengthen communities. With connectivity at the heart of its business, Vietjet and Vikki are natural partners for the ASEAN United FC events. Together, we look forward to embarking on a shared journey of unity and growth, bringing Member Associations, clubs, fans and communities across ASEAN even closer together through the power of football,” Khiev Sameth said.

The partnership highlights the growing role of sports and aviation in strengthening regional tourism, cultural exchange, and economic connections within Southeast Asia.