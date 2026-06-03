DSWD chief, dev't partners lead Silver Economy Innovation Gallery exhibit

The gallery featured exhibitors, showcasing innovations for the aging population including assistive technologies, digital health solutions, age-friendly infrastructure, financial products for older persons, community-based care models, and other relevant knowledge products responding to the needs of older persons.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was also attended by DSWD Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Group (PPG) Adonis Sulit, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Chief of the Sustainable Demographic Transition Section, Social Development Division Dr. Sabine Henning, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Dr. Aleksandar Sasha Bodiroza, and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) President Tetsuya Watanabe.

The DSWD served as the head of the 2026 ASCC Council with the theme “RISE ASEAN: Resilient and empowered families; Inclusive development; Smart youth and innovation; and an Environmentally sustainable and food-secure future.