Yulo, Dy, Delos Santos banner May achievers

Gymnastics golden boy Carlos Yulo, fighter Rolando Dy and young weightlifter Albert Ian delos Santos led the efforts in making it a festive month of May for Philippine sports.
Yulo returned to France, the site of his historic double feat in the 2024 Olympics, to deliver a dazzling performance in powering the OAJLP Gymnastique to the French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship crown.
The pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza played true to form in his pet floor exercise event, scoring 15.050, and difficult routine, carding 14.250, as his club dethroned ASVG Vallarius as champions.
Dy destroyed former boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi in two rounds to defend his World Bare Knuckle super welterweight title in Manchester, England.
The 34-year-old Dy, son of former world boxing champion Rolando Navarette, sent Malignaggi down twice in the second round en route to the smashing victory.
Delos Santos, 19, dished out an emotional, record-breaking triumph at the IWF World Junior Championships in Ismailia, Egypt.
Overcoming grief from the recent death of his father Alvin, the young Delos Santos ruled the clean and jerk (a record-setting 187 kgs) and total lift (326 kgs) categories in the men’s 71kg division.