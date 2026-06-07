Yulo, Dy, Delos Santos banner May achievers

Gymnastics golden boy Carlos Yulo, fighter Rolando Dy and young weightlifter Albert Ian delos Santos led the efforts in making it a festive month of May for Philippine sports.

Yulo returned to France, the site of his historic double feat in the 2024 Olympics, to deliver a dazzling performance in powering the OAJLP Gymnastique to the French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship crown.

The pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza played true to form in his pet floor exercise event, scoring 15.050, and difficult routine, carding 14.250, as his club dethroned ASVG Vallarius as champions.