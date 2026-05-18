French pride: Yulo pockets gold in France

Carlos Yulo captured his first French Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship crown with OAJLP Gymnastique in the Top 12 Final held in Amiens, France.
Yulo, a Paris Olympics double gold medalist, tallied 15.050 on floor and 14.250 on parallel bars as he won his first club title outside of Japan.
The 26-year-old credited the whole squad for their effort in winning the championship.
“So proud of what we all did last night! Everyone gave their all, and it really showed on the competition floor,” Yulo said.
“A lot of stressful moments and pressure behind this win, which makes it even more special. Really grateful for this team and everything we experienced together.”
Yulo is expected to compete in the 20th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October.
He and his younger brother Karl Eldrew are set to join forces in Japan.
Following his latest triumph, Yulo renewed his call to have more Filipinos take up the sport and become a potential powerhouse.
“I believe that, not just because he is my brother, but as Filipinos, we are capable. We just need to try,” Yulo said.
“We need to persevere. We just need to open their eyes to this kind of sport.”
Yulo is also expected to have huge tournaments this year after his successful stint in France.
He will be competing in the 13th Men's Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June.
Yulo is also poised to join the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2026 in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 17 to 25 October.
Yulo will be defending his vault gold medal and aiming for a gold medal in the floor exercise after winning it all in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.