French pride: Yulo pockets gold in France

Carlos Yulo captured his first French Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship crown with OAJLP Gymnastique in the Top 12 Final held in Amiens, France.

Yulo, a Paris Olympics double gold medalist, tallied 15.050 on floor and 14.250 on parallel bars as he won his first club title outside of Japan.

The 26-year-old credited the whole squad for their effort in winning the championship.