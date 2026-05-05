Father’s death fuels Delos Santos’ record-breaking feat

The 19-year-old Zamboanga native surpassed his previous best lift of 186kgs in the 33 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December.

But more importantly, it was a victory he dedicated to his late father Alvin delos Santos, who passed away last March due to liver cancer.

“I deviated from my coach’s percentages in training and wanted to do every lift for my dad. It was my way of trying to get over the pain,” Delos Santos said.

He lifted 139kgs in the snatch and a total lift of 326kgs for another mint, 17kgs heavier than silver medalist Yash Vinod Khandagale of India.

Delos Santos said dedicating the victory to his father, a former national athlete, is what kept him going despite the pain he felt during training.

“I wore myself out, and two Saturdays ago I injured my back. I couldn’t even walk for a couple of days,” Delos Santos said.

“I felt so bad, I was in a deep void. I had only a week to train for this and I was trembling out there, but my dad was with me all the way. This was for him.”

Delos Santos won his third straight world title after dominating the 61kg category in 2023 and the 67kg division last year.

The Philippines now has a total of four medals after Angeline Colonia bagged two silver medals in the women’s 48 kg ategory last Saturday.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told DAILY TRIBUNE in an online conversation that Albert Ian has a bright future ahead of him, making him a potential contender for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“We are always on a low profile but we try to win medals in the international field,” Puentevella said.

“We hope to represent the country very well again in the forthcoming Los Angeles Olympics.”