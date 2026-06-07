Valenzuela ramps up school opening with free supply kits, security retraining

The city health office also conducted fogging operations and sanitation protocols across campuses to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and other health hazards.

Through the city's specialized education investment program, officials distributed school supply kits to 78,453 kindergarten and elementary students across 44 public schools.

The distribution included materials tailored for nearly 1,000 learners enrolled in the city's special needs education program.

Caloocan also completed a refresher training course for its student watch group, a safety volunteer network composed primarily of senior citizens.

The training focused on traffic management and zone security ahead of the school year.

Meantime, Gatchalian led the awarding of certificates to 150 safety volunteers from District Two at Bitik Elementary School. The volunteers received emergency kits and traffic management gear, including stop-and-go signs, reflector vests and communication whistles.