TRUCK TO THE FUTURE

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has opened reservations for the all-new Hilux, with the pickup now offered in diesel and battery-electric versions.
The new Hilux made its local debut at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). Reservations started on 4 June through authorized Toyota dealerships nationwide.
The launch brings one of its most familiar workhorses into a new stage. The Hilux keeps its diesel lineup for buyers who still need the usual pickup strengths, while the new Hilux BEV adds an electric option for customers ready to move away from fuel.
TMP said the move supports its multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality. In plain terms, Toyota wants to give buyers more than one route.
Some still need diesel. Some may now be ready for electric. Many are probably still doing the math.
“Our multi-pathway approach is about giving customers the freedom to choose what car they want based on their lifestyle and needs. With the all-new Hilux, customers can experience the signature capability and utility of the Hilux through either through the improved ICE variant or the new BEV variant,” Elijah Marcial, TMP first vice president for Vehicle Sales Operations, said.
The Hilux BEV is priced at P2.99 million. It comes in 4x4 form with a 59.2-kWh lithium-ion battery, all-wheel drive, 196 ps and torque rated at 200 Nm in front and 269 Nm at the rear. Toyota lists its driving distance at 315 km based on NEDC testing.
The electric version also gets Type 2 AC and CCS2 DC charging ports, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch display audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, synthetic leather seats and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. It is available only in Platinum White Pearl Mica.
The diesel lineup uses a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. Output reaches 204 ps, while torque varies by variant at 420 Nm or 500 Nm.
Buyers may choose from 4x4 and 4x2 versions, with automatic and manual transmission options.
Prices for the diesel models start at P1.772 million for the 2.8 E A/T 4x2. The 2.8 E M/T 4x4 is priced at P1.903 million. The 2.8 G M/T 4x2 costs P1.798 million, while the 2.8 G A/T 4x2 costs P1.849 million.
The Conquest variants sit higher in the lineup. The 2.8 Conquest A/T 4x2 is priced at P2.273 million, while the Emotional Red version costs P2.293 million.