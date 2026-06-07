TRUCK TO THE FUTURE

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has opened reservations for the all-new Hilux, with the pickup now offered in diesel and battery-electric versions.

The new Hilux made its local debut at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). Reservations started on 4 June through authorized Toyota dealerships nationwide.

The launch brings one of its most familiar workhorses into a new stage. The Hilux keeps its diesel lineup for buyers who still need the usual pickup strengths, while the new Hilux BEV adds an electric option for customers ready to move away from fuel.

TMP said the move supports its multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality. In plain terms, Toyota wants to give buyers more than one route.

Some still need diesel. Some may now be ready for electric. Many are probably still doing the math.