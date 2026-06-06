SUNDAY SUPER SHOWDOWN

It’s two games down but no team has established a clear advantage over the other with defending champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra standing on level ground.
If the trend of the first two meetings continues, Game 3 is expected to be more intense and even more unpredictable as the tug-of-war for the best-of-seven Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup finals series explodes today at the Mall of Asia Arena.
A sell-out Sunday crowd will get to witness another epic clash at 7:30 p.m., with the winner regaining the upperhand and moving a step closer to the coveted mid-season crown.
Consistency is the name of the game in the finals rematch of the two proud franchises.
Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes has emphasized the need to sustain their energy right from the get-go to the final buzzer to get past the Kings and their never-say-die spirit.
It’s a reminder that TNT must keep in mind following a scary 101-94 Game 2 escape, where it squandered a 22-point lead before hanging on in the closing stretch.
“Just by trying to play the same game all throughout. Hopefully, we can sustain a high level for 48 minutes,” Reyes said. “Against a team like Ginebra if you just let your guard down for three to four minutes, they’ll get on a very quick run,” Reyes added.
Calvin Oftana, who missed a potential game-tying alley-oop attempt at the buzzer in Game 1 that could’ve forced overtime, led TNT with a personal season-high 31 points in the equalizer last Friday.
Oftana, import Chris McCullough, Jordan Heading, RR Pogoy and Rey Nambatac will need to play at a steady pace to prevent another tough wind-up.
“Like I said earlier, those are the things that we need to talk about. How to make sure that we’re able to sustain that kind of energy and execution throughout the game,” Reyes said.
Ginebra mentor Tim Cone, on the other hand, felt officiating in Game 2 was “terrible” after TNT shot 22-of-25 from the line to the Kings’ 9-of-10.
Cone’s side was whistled for 24 fouls to the Tropang 5G’s 16.