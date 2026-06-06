SUNDAY SUPER SHOWDOWN

It’s two games down but no team has established a clear advantage over the other with defending champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra standing on level ground.

If the trend of the first two meetings continues, Game 3 is expected to be more intense and even more unpredictable as the tug-of-war for the best-of-seven Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup finals series explodes today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A sell-out Sunday crowd will get to witness another epic clash at 7:30 p.m., with the winner regaining the upperhand and moving a step closer to the coveted mid-season crown.

Consistency is the name of the game in the finals rematch of the two proud franchises.