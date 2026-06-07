Symphony of light

The convergence of visionary design and architectural mastery took center stage at Open House World in Makati last 23 May. The highly-anticipated Luz de Flores collection launch officially ushered in a transformative era for contemporary Filipino living. Held amid an atmosphere of palpable creative energy, the milestone event unveiled a whimsical collaboration between interior designer JJ Acuña of JJA Bespoke and VENZON Lighting & Objects, seamlessly marrying raw artisanal heritage with sophisticated modern functionality.

The gathering served as a testament to the power of design diplomacy. Guests were treated to an immersive experience that highlighted how thoughtful design can elevate everyday living, positioning this partnership as a pioneering milestone in the region’s evolving design narrative.