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Symphony of light

BRAND director Alexis Venzon and JJ Acuña.
BRAND director Alexis Venzon and JJ Acuña.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of venzon
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The convergence of visionary design and architectural mastery took center stage at Open House World in Makati last 23 May. The highly-anticipated Luz de Flores collection launch officially ushered in a transformative era for contemporary Filipino living. Held amid an atmosphere of palpable creative energy, the milestone event unveiled a whimsical collaboration between interior designer JJ Acuña of JJA Bespoke and VENZON Lighting & Objects, seamlessly marrying raw artisanal heritage with sophisticated modern functionality.

The gathering served as a testament to the power of design diplomacy. Guests were treated to an immersive experience that highlighted how thoughtful design can elevate everyday living, positioning this partnership as a pioneering milestone in the region’s evolving design narrative.

BRAND director Alexis Venzon and JJ Acuña.
Lights in Bloom: How JJ Acuña and VENZON are making spaces brighter

This landmark collaboration establishes a brilliant new benchmark for standard-setting innovation, inspiring a deeper appreciation for intentional, narrative-driven spaces.

TINA Maristela-Ocampo
TINA Maristela-Ocampo
MAYA Colayco
MAYA Colayco
LUZ de Flore
LUZ de Flore
REX Atienza
REX Atienza
SCOTT Woodward
SCOTT Woodward
CRIS and Jackie Venzon.
CRIS and Jackie Venzon.
MANO and Daryl Chang.
MANO and Daryl Chang.
IÑIGO Elizalde and Bambina Olivares.
IÑIGO Elizalde and Bambina Olivares.APANER
SEPH Bagasao, Adam Pereira
SEPH Bagasao, Adam Pereira
PAM Lopez, Nick Haslam and Jet Acuzar.
PAM Lopez, Nick Haslam and Jet Acuzar.
CANDY Dizon, Pauline Juan and Katrina Holigores.
CANDY Dizon, Pauline Juan and Katrina Holigores.
KIRAN Kala, Jamie Santiago and Jo Ann Bitagcol.
KIRAN Kala, Jamie Santiago and Jo Ann Bitagcol.
MICKEY Colayco, Yvette and Safiya Fernandez
MICKEY Colayco, Yvette and Safiya Fernandez
SARAH Lahbati, Pam Begre, Christopher Upton and Stephanie Zubiri.
SARAH Lahbati, Pam Begre, Christopher Upton and Stephanie Zubiri.
Luz de Flores collection Makati launch
JJ Acuña JJA Bespoke VENZON collaboration
Filipino interior design innovation 2026
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