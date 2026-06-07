Security in place as classes open

Classes will open Monday, 8 June, for School Year 2026-2027, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) deploying more than 55,000 security personnel nationwide and the Department of Education (DepEd) rolling out reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes.

The PNP said security preparations under Oplan Balik-Eskwela are fully in place as millions of students return to schools across the country.

The deployment includes 28,751 PNP personnel, 4,079 personnel from other units, and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations.

“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared and strategically positioned for the opening of classes, having mobilized a robust force of police personnel nationwide under our Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

Across the country, 9,319 Police Assistance Desks have been established in campuses and clustered schools, while 9,525 mobile patrol units will be deployed to strengthen police visibility and response capabilities in school zones.

Nartatez said the security effort forms part of the PNP’s broader public safety strategy and will not affect ongoing law enforcement operations.

“To our parents and guardians, I want to give you our utmost assurance that your children’s safety is our absolute priority,” he said.

As students return to school, DepEd is also rolling out a package of reforms that will affect more than 26 million learners, nearly 900,000 teachers and more than 45,000 public schools nationwide.

Among the key changes is the shift from the current four-quarter system to a three-term school calendar for Academic Year 2026-2027.

House Committee on Basic Education and Culture chairman and Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo said the change is intended to maximize actual classroom instruction by reducing disruptions caused by holidays, school activities and class suspensions.

“The goal is good. What we need to watch closely is the implementation,” Romulo said.

Under the proposed calendar, the school year will remain at about 10 months and comply with the requirement of at least 180 school days.

Each term will include longer instructional periods, with classroom lessons expected to run for about 55 to 56 days per term.

If properly implemented, Romulo said the setup could provide 165 to 170 days of uninterrupted classroom instruction annually.