PIMS turns 10

The 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) is set for 4 to 7 June 2026 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City, with 17 automotive exhibitors lined up for this year’s staging.

Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), the biennial show will carry the theme “Forward in Every Drive.”

CAMPI said the event will show the direction of the local auto industry as brands bring out new models, electrified vehicles, safety features, connectivity systems and fuel-saving technologies.

CAMPI president Jing Atienza said the 10th PIMS supports the group’s effort to help build a stronger and more competitive auto industry for Filipino motorists.

“ The 10th Philippine International Motor Show underscores our aim in fostering a vibrant and competitive auto industry. One that is always moving ahead as a primary mobility provider to the Filipino motorists, and constantly evolving with appropriate technologies and solutions to address the changing customer needs,” Atienza said.

This year’s exhibitor list includes BAIC, Chery, Foton, Geely, Honda, Isuzu, Jetour, Kia, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Omoda & Jaecoo, Subaru, Suzuki, Tesla, Toyota and VinFast.

Five brands will also make their first appearance at PIMS. BAIC, Omoda & Jaecoo, Subaru, Tesla and VinFast will join the show floor this year, giving visitors a wider look at the new players and technologies that are entering the Philippine market.

Major vehicle launches and model previews are also expected from both long-time PIMS participants and new exhibitors. CAMPI said visitors can expect flagship models and new technologies meant for local buyers.

Electrified vehicles will take a larger share of the spotlight. More than half of the vehicles on display and available for test drives will be electrified models, as automakers respond to growing interest in cleaner and more efficient mobility.