CAMPI opens road to10th PIMS

He also said CAMPI member brands will present several vehicle options since no single technology can answer every mobility challenge.

Atienza also emphasized the motor show’s relevance as the country confronts challenges related to the ongoing fuel crisis.

“CAMPI member brands will present various choices and options, knowing full well that there is no single solution to the problems we face today and those that we will surely encounter from hereon,” he said.

The 10th PIMS will feature car exhibits and driving experience activities from 17 of the automotive brands, offering a comprehensive showcase of the latest industry trends and innovations. Participating brands include BAIC, Chery, Foton, Geely, Honda, Isuzu, Jetour, Kia, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Omoda and Jaecoo, Subaru, Suzuki, Tesla, Toyota and VinFast.

CAMPI said the show will have more than 150 vehicle models on display. Around 75 of them will be electrified models, which would account for about half of the lineup.

The event will also include product launches, vehicle previews, driving experience activities, and displays focused on energy efficiency and new mobility technologies.

The show also marks the 10th staging of PIMS since its first run in 2007. CAMPI said the event remains one of its main platforms for bringing together vehicle manufacturers, government stakeholders, and the motoring public.