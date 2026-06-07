Maypajo Market goes digital with prepaid Wi-Fi, cashless payments

Globe At Home and digital wallet provider GCash have launched a digital marketplace initiative at the Maypajo Public Market in South Caloocan, bringing internet connectivity and cashless payment tools to local vendors.

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz and Chief Commercial Officer Darius Delgado visited the market to activate the company's prepaid Wi-Fi service. The site features nearly 400 vendors and serves more than 96,000 residents.

This is the fourth public market nationwide to receive the service, and the first in Metro Manila, following previous rollouts in Lucena, Baliwag and Valencia.

Local public markets have historically relied heavily on cash transactions due to poor internet connectivity, which has limited vendors' access to digital financial tools.

"The public market is the center of local commerce, where livelihoods are sustained and families thrive," Cruz said.

"By bringing prepaid Wi-Fi in partnership with GCash into these spaces, we are empowering local vendors and small businesses to embrace digital tools that make transactions seamless, secure and inclusive," he added.

Globe At Home installed eight prepaid Wi-Fi devices at the Maypajo Public Market, offering internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

The connection allows vendors to access digital credit, insurance and bookkeeping services, while shoppers can use scan-to-pay options.

Delgado said the initiative aims to modernize the informal commerce sector. "With prepaid Wi-Fi and GCash, we are transforming traditional markets into digital marketplaces, opening doors to financial inclusion, social commerce and resilience for Filipino families," Delgado said.

Paul Albano, general manager of GCash for Business, said reliable connectivity bridges the gap between everyday needs and essential financial tools, particularly for underserved communities.

Lisa, a longtime vendor at the Maypajo market, said the free Wi-Fi has helped her business lower operating expenses. She noted that the connection allows her to process GCash payments easily and run live-selling video broadcasts online without exhausting her personal mobile data package.

Meantime, Caloocan City Administrator Aurora Ciego expressed gratitude to the telecom and financial technology companies for partnering with the local government.

Ciego said the digital tools will allow local vendors and regular customers to participate in the digital economy easily, open avenues to reach more suppliers, and prepare the Maypajo Public Market for digital commerce as part of the city’s economic growth.