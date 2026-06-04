Let’s get it on

NAGOYA, Japan — Accompanied by the ultimate fight song “Eye of the Tiger,” Kenneth Llover held his final workout on Thursday inside a cramped fitness center that also doubled as a mini-sauna.
During the one-hour light workout, Llover hardly spoke a word, opting to focus regardless of what the task was.
This Saturday at the Aichi Sky Expo, just a short walk from his hotel, Llover bids to earn the right to fight for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title of Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico.
Blocking that path is American Michael Angeletti, also unbeaten like Llover, and also determined to secure a shot at Reyes’ coveted 118-pound crown.
While doing the treadmill, Llover held his head low and when he did the mitts with trainer Carl Peñalosa, beads of perspiration dropped to the floor.
“He’s on point,” said two-time world champion Gerry Peñalosa, who manages the unbeaten Cavite-bred puncher.
“He’s in the best shape of his boxing career,” said Peñalosa, who was known to be a tactical fighter during his heyday.
Llover did his final training session as anyone who is preparing for the official weigh-in would.
There were no more strenuous exercises nor was there an attempt to go the extra mile.
Peñalosa would not allow any of that.
“That’s it, that’s it,” Peñalosa blared as the timer of his mobile phone signaled that the session was over.
Next to the fight itself, the official weigh in ceremony — taking place just before noon time on Friday — will be the most highly-anticipated and crucial.
In fact, Peñalosa has already briefed his team about their next assignments, including his son Julio Cesar, who will represent him during the rules meeting.
“He already knows what to do,” Peñalosa said.