Let’s get it on

NAGOYA, Japan — Accompanied by the ultimate fight song “Eye of the Tiger,” Kenneth Llover held his final workout on Thursday inside a cramped fitness center that also doubled as a mini-sauna.

During the one-hour light workout, Llover hardly spoke a word, opting to focus regardless of what the task was.

This Saturday at the Aichi Sky Expo, just a short walk from his hotel, Llover bids to earn the right to fight for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title of Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico.