Hazel Faith embraces her ‘Lover Girl’ phase

After years of writing about romance, hope and life's in-between moments, singer-songwriter Hazel Faith is opening her heart wider than ever in her upcoming sophomore album, Love Song Stories (LSS).

The project serves as a collection of deeply personal narratives, with each track unfolding like a scene from a film. Through the album, Hazel explores different stages of love — from youthful crushes and imagined romances to lessons learned through real relationships.