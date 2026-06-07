Hazel Faith embraces her ‘Lover Girl’ phase

After years of writing about romance, hope and life's in-between moments, singer-songwriter Hazel Faith is opening her heart wider than ever in her upcoming sophomore album, Love Song Stories (LSS).
The project serves as a collection of deeply personal narratives, with each track unfolding like a scene from a film. Through the album, Hazel explores different stages of love — from youthful crushes and imagined romances to lessons learned through real relationships.
As a songwriter, Hazel believes Love Song Stories reflects a more confident version of herself. Instead of relying on generalized themes, she chose to write with greater honesty and specificity, trusting that listeners would connect with her experiences.
The album's tracks each represent different chapters of that journey, from the sweetness of new romance to personal growth and emotional fulfillment.