Filipino pride levels up as Street Fighter introduces its first Pinoy character

While much of the gaming community buzzed about the arrival of guest character Tifa Lockhart, many Filipino fans celebrated Yasmine’s debut as a milestone for representation in one of gaming’s most influential series.

According to Capcom, Yasmine is a high school student searching for her long-lost older brother. Despite her shy personality, she becomes a confident and agile fighter in battle, wielding a crescent-shaped karambit knife and using a fast, dance-inspired combat style taught by her grandfather, or “lolo.”

The reveal trailer also appears to draw heavily from Filipino culture and imagery. Fans quickly noticed that Yasmine’s costume prominently features the blue, red, white, and yellow colors of the Philippine flag, while the environment showcased in the trailer resembles locations commonly associated with the country.

Her arrival continues a growing trend of Filipino representation in international video games. Over the years, gamers have embraced characters such as Talim from Soulcalibur, Josie Rizal from Tekken, Neon from Valorant, and Lapu-Lapu from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. These characters have helped bring Filipino culture, identity, and storytelling to a global audience.

The announcement also highlights the growing influence of the Philippine gaming community. The country remains one of Southeast Asia’s most active gaming markets, with thriving esports competitions, dedicated gaming hubs, and millions of players across fighting games, first-person shooters, and multiplayer online battle arena titles.

For many Filipino gamers, Yasmine’s inclusion is more than just another playable character—it is a sign that the Philippines is increasingly finding its place on gaming’s biggest stages.

Yasmine is scheduled to join Street Fighter 6 on 3 August as the first character in the game’s Year 4 DLC lineup.