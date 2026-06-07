DBCC to revise targets amid energy crisis

“In every DBCC [meeting], we are sensitive [to] developments in the macroeconomic environment. We have seen some changes, so we have to consider all of those in making our assumptions moving forward,” he said on Thursday.

“[W]e cannot say for certain at this point [which specific figures will be revised upward or downward.] We’re not yet done. There’s no final figure yet because we’re really looking at the numbers very closely,” he added.

De Leon, who also serves as DBCC chair by virtue of his position as Budget secretary, said the committee met following the release of weaker-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by just 2.8 percent. The figure marked the third consecutive quarter of slowing growth.

Earlier this year, the DBCC lowered its GDP growth target range to 5 to 6 percent from 6 to 7 percent previously, citing the economic impact of the flood control scandal.

Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said following the release of the first-quarter GDP figures in May that another downward revision to the annual growth target was likely given the effects of the energy shock.

“I think it’s a foregone conclusion because of the reality that we are facing,” he said.