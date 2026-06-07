Broadway’s Elphaba and Glinda to reunite in Manila

The yellow brick road may lead to Oz, but on 10 July, it makes a glittering stop at Circuit Makati.

For one night only, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater is defying gravity and pulling back the emerald curtain for a milestone celebration that promises to leave Manila audiences absolutely spellbound.

Titled After Oz with Wicked on Broadway’s Lissa De Guzman and Allie Trimm, the concert will be headlined by Broadway performers Lissa De Guzman and Allie Trimm, best known to theater fans as Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked.

De Guzman’s Broadway credits also include Aladdin and King Kong, while Trimm has appeared in productions such as Bye Bye Birdie and 13. Reuniting in Manila, the two performers bring their Broadway chemistry to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater stage for an evening that ventures beyond the world of Oz and into the stories that come after the curtain falls.

What happens after Oz?

But After Oz is not simply a return trip to familiar territory. The concert explores the stories that continue after the roles, after the spotlight, and after the curtain falls.

Backed by Farley Asunción and the After Oz Orchestra, and featuring the UST Singers and Mari Dance, the program combines Broadway favorites, original compositions, and reimagined pop anthems, all framed by immersive visuals and theatrical design.

The creative team behind the production includes director Mikko Angeles, musical director Farley Asuncion, choreographer JM Cabling, set designer Ohm David, lighting designer Meliton Roxas, and visual projection designer Justin Santiago. Together, they aim to create an experience that is as much a theatrical event as it is a concert.

A Broadway homecoming

For Manila audiences, the evening also marks the return of De Guzman, who was last seen as Cassie in Theatre Group Asia’s production of A Chorus Line last March. Her performance drew acclaim from audiences and critics alike, with many praising her commanding stage presence, vocal control, and stamina in one of musical theater’s most demanding roles.

This time, she shares the stage with Trimm, whom The New Yorker described as “dazzling” in her portrayal of Glinda. Joining them is another familiar name to theater and music fans: Morissette, Asia’s Phoenix, who is preparing for her own return to the stage with The Notebook The Musical. The result is an evening that brings together performers whose careers have crossed stages, genres, and continents.