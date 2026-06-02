High-value drug suspect arrested in Tuguegarao City buy-bust operation

A 20-year-old man tagged by authorities as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by law enforcement operatives in Barangay Centro 10, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on 1 June.

According to police, the operation was carried out at around 7:50 p.m. by personnel of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), in coordination with other units of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspect, identified only by his alias “Buboy,” is unemployed and a resident of the barangay where the operation took place.