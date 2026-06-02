High-value drug suspect arrested in Tuguegarao City buy-bust operation

A 20-year-old man tagged by authorities as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by law enforcement operatives in Barangay Centro 10, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on 1 June.
According to police, the operation was carried out at around 7:50 p.m. by personnel of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), in coordination with other units of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
The suspect, identified only by his alias “Buboy,” is unemployed and a resident of the barangay where the operation took place.
Authorities confiscated five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with a total estimated weight of approximately 13 grams and a standard drug price of about P88,400.
Also recovered during the operation were a bundle of marked money, a cellular phone, and a black sock allegedly used to conceal the illegal drugs.
The suspect was taken into police custody and is expected to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.