Filipino students bag 6 awards at global science fair

“Nakakatuwa at nakaka-proud makita ang ating mga mag-aaral na kayang makipagsabayan sa pinakamahuhusay na young scientists sa mundo,” Angara said.

“Sa likod ng bawat award ay maraming oras ng pag-aaral, paggabay ng coaches at teachers, at tiwala ng schools at families sa kakayahan ng mga bata,” he added.

Three students from Angeles City Science High School secured the 2nd Grand Award in the Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design category for their project WinDTurbinePower, earning a $2,400 prize.



The team—Nathan Andrew P. Canilao, Pierre Phoella G. Ilagan, and Asher John G. Garcia—also received the Third Prize Special Award for Excellence in Energy and Environmental Stewardship, adding $2,000 to their haul. They were coached by Lolita G. Bautista.

Another team from Quezon City Science High School won the 3rd Grand Award in the Software Design category for ViSMo, an AI-integrated vital status monitoring robot.

Members Jose Rafael Cayabyab, Cassandra Lipango, and Eirah Riduca also earned the Arizona State University Scholarship Award and the Society for Science Alumni Award. Their coach was Genevieve Vasquez.

In the Physics and Astronomy category, Charly David T. Manuel of Alaminos City National High School received the Patent and Trademark Office Society First Prize Award, which came with a $500 cash prize.

Angara praised the schools, coaches, families, and institutions that backed the delegation, stressing the need for continuous investment in science education and research pathways.

“Ang mahalaga ngayon ay tuloy-tuloy nating suportahan ang ganitong uri ng pagkatuto—kung saan ang science ay hindi lang subject sa classroom, kundi paraan para makahanap ng solusyon sa tunay na problema ng komunidad,” he said.

This year’s Regeneron ISEF, held from May 9 to 15, gathered more than 1,700 students from over 60 countries, regions, and territories. The fair is considered the world’s largest and most prestigious pre-college science competition.

The Philippine delegation was selected from winning projects at the 2026 National Science and Technology Fair held in March.