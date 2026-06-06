Remulla tells Cayetano: ‘Compose yourself’ amid Senate standoff

“I’d like to appeal to Alan (Cayetano), ayusin niya naman… maghunos-dili sana siya,” Remulla said during his radio program.

“Lahat naman sila dapat mag-isip,” he added.

The Senate has remained divided since 3 June, when a group of 12 senators convened and elected Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore, triggering competing claims over the chamber's leadership.

During the same session, the bloc later declared Gatchalian as acting Senate President, citing the Supreme Court ruling in Avelino v. Cuenco, which held that an absolute majority of 12 out of 22 senators may constitute a quorum for valid proceedings.

The breakaway session also elected new committee chairpersons, including Sen. Erwin Tulfo as chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, replacing Sen. Pia Cayetano.

The rival faction led by Alan Peter Cayetano has rejected the moves, maintaining that he remains the “legitimate, legal, moral Senate President.”

The dispute escalated further when the Cayetano-led bloc proceeded with a flood control hearing on Thursday, which the Gatchalian camp dismissed as “bogus,” highlighting the competing claims of authority within the Senate.

Both factions continue to hold parallel proceedings and assert the legitimacy of their leadership, with no immediate resolution to the standoff in sight.