PNP seizes P4.4M in alleged smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Sur

Authorities seized about 700 reams of cigarettes, 1,800 reams of menthol cigarettes and 3,000 reams of another cigarette variant, all believed to have entered the country without proper authorization.

The three suspects are now under police custody and undergoing documentation and legal processing. Appropriate charges will be filed in coordination with the concerned government agencies.

The confiscated items have been turned over to the Malabang Municipal Police Station for inventory and safekeeping before their disposition by the Bureau of Customs.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the police will continue intensifying operations against illegal trade.

“We will continue to strengthen our presence on the ground to ensure that illegal activities are intercepted before they can harm our communities and our economy,” Nartatez said.