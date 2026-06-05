TNT survives Ginebra comeback to tie series at 1-1

TNT learned from its past mistakes as it carved out a 101-94 victory over Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Calvin Oftana had a double-double night with 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Tropang 5G tied this best-of-seven series to 1-1.

Even with a 98-88 lead with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter, Kings' guard RJ Abarrientos sank a layup and sparked a 6-0 run that cut TNT’s lead to four.

Oftana and Chris McCullough sank three free throws as the Tropang 5G walked away with the victory.

McCullough had a double-double game of 19 points and 16 rebounds for TNT while Jordan Heading had 14 points off a 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

Justin Brownlee had 24 points and 15 rebounds as Ginebra fell short of another comeback like in their 102-100 Game 1 win at the Big Dome last Wednesday.

Game 3 will be at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.