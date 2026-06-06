Missed calls, slow start doom Kings

Barangay Ginebra goes back to the drawing board following a 94-101 loss to the TNT Tropang 5G in Game 2 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven finals series last Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kings head coach Tim Cone said that while missed calls from the referees played a part in their loss, he cited their slow start in the first half after tallying only three assists.

“I usually don’t complain about referees after a game. That’s one thing I don’t know if I did. But tonight, I just felt the crew was not a good crew. And they got to have a better crew the next time out,” Cone said.