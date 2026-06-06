Macacua vows continuity amid MILF suspension

He acknowledged the MILF central committee’s decision suspending him as head of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, noting his four decades in the revolutionary movement as the foundation of his respect for institutional discipline.

“For 40 years, my life was defined by the struggle,” Macacua said. “I know what it means to follow orders, and I know the value of institutional discipline.”

He stressed that no title could diminish the sacrifices that shaped the Bangsamoro struggle.

The suspension comes amid ongoing political and administrative issues within BARMM, including scrutiny over governance and education funds.

Macacua, however, shifted focus to governance continuity, saying the gains of the peace process require leaders to prioritize public service, accountability and stability.

He also defended his administration’s handling of questioned education funds, describing it as a legal matter following Commission on Audit findings involving about P2 billion.

“When the Commission on Audit raised serious questions regarding our education funds, it was not a political issue. It was a legal obligation,” he said.

Macacua assured the public that BARMM ministries remain fully operational and that services are uninterrupted despite developments within the MILF.

He added that preparations for the region’s first parliamentary elections are proceeding on schedule, underscoring the need for stability during the political transition under the Bangsamoro peace process.