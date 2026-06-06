Macacua vows governance continuity despite MILF suspension

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua pledged to remain focused on governing the autonomous region despite his recent suspension as chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) armed wing.

In a statement released 5 June, Macacua said his duty to uphold the rule of law outweighs political and organizational challenges.

He acknowledged the decision by the MILF central committee to suspend him as head of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), citing his 40 years in the revolutionary movement as the basis for his respect for institutional discipline.

"For 40 years, my life was defined by the struggle," Macacua said. "I know what it means to follow orders, and I know the value of institutional discipline."

He added that no title could diminish the sacrifices that shaped the Bangsamoro struggle.

The MILF central committee’s suspension of Macacua follows recent political and administrative controversies within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

While Macacua did not directly address the details of his suspension, he shifted the focus to governance, arguing that the gains of the peace process require leaders to prioritize public service and accountability.

Macacua also defended his administration’s handling of questioned education funds, framing the controversy as a legal matter rather than a political dispute.

"When the Commission on Audit raised serious questions regarding P2 billion in our education funds, it was not a political issue," Macacua said. "It was a legal obligation."

He maintained that protecting public resources and ensuring transparency are necessary to earn public trust and strengthen autonomous institutions, adding that governance must rise above personal and political relationships.

Macacua sought to reassure the public that internal MILF developments would not disrupt BARMM operations.

He said regional ministries remain fully functional and public services continue uninterrupted.

Preparations for the region’s first parliamentary elections are also proceeding on schedule, Macacua said, underscoring the need for political stability as the peace process enters a critical democratic transition.

The MILF’s internal adjustments and the BARMM government's stability are being closely watched ahead of the historic parliamentary polls, which are a key component of the political track of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

Calling for unity, Macacua urged Bangsamoro communities not to allow political differences to undermine the peace process.

Macacua concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the Bangsamoro cause and public office, stating he would continue to serve "quietly and faithfully" in accordance with the law.

The statement marks Macacua’s clearest public response to his BIAF suspension, signaling an intention to respect MILF processes while projecting continuity in regional governance.