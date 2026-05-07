Llover unfazed by Angeletti

“I will go after him right from the start,” Llover said just before holding an open workout on Thursday at the Peñalosa Boxing Gym in Parañaque.

In fact, two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, who handles the 23-year-old southpaw that it was the fighter himself who was excited over being paired with Angeletti.

“When I saw his reaction about fighting Angeletti, how thrilled he was, I felt great because I sensed that he has a winning mindset,” said Peñalosa, who has assembled a solid training team for the Angeletti encounter at the Aichi Sky Expo.

“He doesn’t mind if he’s got a tough opponent. That’s what I love about him. He has full of confidence in himself and his skills.”