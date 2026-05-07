Llover unfazed by Angeletti

Heavy-handed Filipino bantamweight Kenneth Llover swears American Michael Angeletti doesn’t give him the creeps.
The two are scheduled to face each other on 6 June in Japan for the right to challenge Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico for the International Boxing Federation 118-pound title.
“I will go after him right from the start,” Llover said just before holding an open workout on Thursday at the Peñalosa Boxing Gym in Parañaque.
In fact, two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, who handles the 23-year-old southpaw that it was the fighter himself who was excited over being paired with Angeletti.
“When I saw his reaction about fighting Angeletti, how thrilled he was, I felt great because I sensed that he has a winning mindset,” said Peñalosa, who has assembled a solid training team for the Angeletti encounter at the Aichi Sky Expo.
“He doesn’t mind if he’s got a tough opponent. That’s what I love about him. He has full of confidence in himself and his skills.”
Angeletti, who is at least two inches taller than Llover at 5-8, has a 14-0-0 win-loss-draw record with eight knockouts.
Llover, holding a 17-0-0 mark with 12 knockouts, is currently undergoing rigid training in a facility in Alfonso, Cavite.
His training is being supervised by Carl Peñalosa and Dindo Campo. Three sparmates join him there and Peñalosa oftentimes pay them a visit to check on the preparations.
Providing support to Llover’s bold bid are Arena Plus, Blackwater and Go2medspharmacy.
Team Llover leaves for Japan on 30 June.