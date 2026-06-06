Fire hits residential area in Parañaque

The fire spread quickly, prompting a second alarm around 1:06 a.m. and a third alarm by 1:22 a.m.

It was declared under control around 4:26 a.m. before it was completely put out at 5:40 a.m.

Authorities are still determining the cause of the fire and the cost of damage to the affected properties.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.