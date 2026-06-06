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Fire hits residential area in Parañaque

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A fire gutted a residential area along Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City early Saturday morning, 6 June.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire was first reported around 12:44 a.m. and reachFP), the fire was first reported around 12:44 a.m. and reached the first alarm at 12:50 a.m.

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Three separate fires ravage residential areas
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Parañaque fire displaces 1,800; four hurt
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1 killed in Parañaque fire

The fire spread quickly, prompting a second alarm around 1:06 a.m. and a third alarm by 1:22 a.m.

It was declared under control around 4:26 a.m. before it was completely put out at 5:40 a.m.

Authorities are still determining the cause of the fire and the cost of damage to the affected properties.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

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Daily Tribune
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