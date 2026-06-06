Fire hits residential area in Parañaque

A fire gutted a residential area along Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City early Saturday morning, 6 June.
According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire was first reported around 12:44 a.m. and reachFP), the fire was first reported around 12:44 a.m. and reached the first alarm at 12:50 a.m.
The fire spread quickly, prompting a second alarm around 1:06 a.m. and a third alarm by 1:22 a.m.
It was declared under control around 4:26 a.m. before it was completely put out at 5:40 a.m.
Authorities are still determining the cause of the fire and the cost of damage to the affected properties.
No deaths or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.