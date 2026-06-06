FACT CHECK: Google Earth images contradict claim that Marcos property is beside a lake

The images further show that the property is not beside Paoay Lake. Instead, it is separated from the lake by several kilometers of sand dunes, agricultural areas, roads and settlements. Measurements taken using Google Earth place the property about 2.48 kilometers from the nearest point of Paoay Lake in a straight line and approximately 4.89 kilometers by road.

Barangay and municipal boundary maps likewise place the property within the territorial jurisdiction of Laoag City.

VERDICT: FALSE. Available satellite imagery does not support the claim that the property is located in Paoay or beside Paoay Lake.