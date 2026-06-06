An epicurean homage for the Filipino Spirit

A celebration of Philippine independence begins in the heart. But, it is though our tummies that we are happiest — perhaps a meal that begins with a delicious buffet filled with all things Pinoy.

It is through a feast that is made of traditions, flavors and stories that shape the Filipino identity. At Solaire Resort Entertainment City the occasion will be honored through a generous feast of beloved and thoughtfully curated dishes that pay tribute to the richness of Philippine culture, bringing together heritage, gastronomy and contemporary luxury. The occasion reflects a broader appreciation for Filipino excellence — one that can be found in every carefully crafted dish, every thoughtful gesture, and every memorable gathering shared with family and friends at Solaire Resort.