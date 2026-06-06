An epicurean homage for the Filipino Spirit

A celebration of Philippine independence begins in the heart. But, it is though our tummies that we are happiest — perhaps a meal that begins with a delicious buffet filled with all things Pinoy.
It is through a feast that is made of traditions, flavors and stories that shape the Filipino identity. At Solaire Resort Entertainment City the occasion will be honored through a generous feast of beloved and thoughtfully curated dishes that pay tribute to the richness of Philippine culture, bringing together heritage, gastronomy and contemporary luxury. The occasion reflects a broader appreciation for Filipino excellence — one that can be found in every carefully crafted dish, every thoughtful gesture, and every memorable gathering shared with family and friends at Solaire Resort.
The feasting begins with a one-day culinary journey across the archipelago. One of the most treasured culinary centerpieces — the lechon, is a highlight for this feast. Guests can savor iconic regional specialties that showcase the country’s vibrant culinary heritage, including the authentic taste of La Paz Batchoy, the beloved noodle soup originating from Iloilo City known for its rich broth and comforting flavors. From Mindanao comes Satti de Zamboanga, a celebrated breakfast favorite featuring skewered grilled meat served with a distinctive sweet-spicy sauce infused with local spices. Alongside these regional treasures are Fresh’s signature seafood and international selections.
The feast concludes with beloved Filipino desserts reimagined with elegance and flair, from halo-halo and bibingka to other nostalgic sweets that evoke cherished memories of family gatherings and festive celebrations.
For a more intimate take on the holiday, Oasis Garden Café presents the “Freedom Feast,” the offering features Oasis Garden Café’s signature Roasted Lechon Belly, slow-roasted until the skin is delicately crisp and the meat remains succulent and flavorful. Guests may choose from locally inspired stuffing options such as squid ink rice with shrimp or aligue with tinapa and leeks, accompanied by two complimentary glasses of refreshing sago’t gulaman and a comforting serving of ginataang bilo-bilo.
Together, these decadent offerings highlight the diversity of Philippine cuisine, drawing inspiration from the distinct culinary traditions of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. As one of the country’s premier integrated resorts, Solaire Resort continues to showcase the Philippines at its finest, where global luxury standards meet Filipino warmth, pride and hospitality.
This Independence Day, Solaire Resort Entertainment City warmly welcomes guests to gather with family and friends to commemorate freedom, heritage, and the flavors that continue to define and unite the Filipino spirit. For reservations and inquiries, please call +632 8888 8888 or visit https://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/fresh-independence-day and https://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/oasis-freedom-toast.