This nostalgic topography finds a compelling dialogue in the ancestral stoneware of Virginia-based master Hadrian Mendoza, whose works from 2008 to 2017 whose minimalist, gestural interpretations of the precolonial Manunggul jar and Northern Luzon’s bulul guardians bridge indigenous heritage with contemporary abstraction, infusing the gallery with a quiet, political resonance.

Together with Mafune’s contributions, this collaborative triumph stands as a definitive, sophisticated testament to the enduring power of material inquiry and cultural memory.