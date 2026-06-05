Who will be win’s 13th?

This is not a battle over parliamentary procedure or the fine print of Senate tradition and rules. It has become a contest of leverage, and every senator knows that votes are rarely changed by eloquence or principle alone. More often, they are moved by pressure, ambition, self-preservation and the quiet realization that one side is gathering momentum while the other is skidding off the road and down a cliff.

For this Contrarian, the coercive power of the State is on full display, as though we’re right smack in the middle of an undeclared martial law. The arrest and jailing of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada has sent a message far beyond the detention cell that now holds him. Whether the charges are fully justified or politically convenient is almost beside the point. The signal is unmistakable and, in political circles, signals are often more important than verdicts.

Taken together with Rodrigo Duterte being shanghaied off to The Hague and the looming surrender by the government of Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to the International Criminal Court, the lesson is not being delivered only to those already facing legal jeopardy — it is also being received by those hiding skeletons in the closet. Who isn’t, among the characters we are seeing today?

Observe what has happened to Chiz Escudero, who has fended off accusations of receiving campaign donations from a contractor linked to the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

Chiz continues to insist that he belongs to neither Senate camp, yet by attending the session convened by the Gatchalian bloc — the same session that named Win the new acting Senate President and transferred the Blue Ribbon Committee to Erwin Tulfo — he moved the balance of power perceptibly closer to the tipping point.

One need not accuse him of changing sides; one merely has to observe the practical consequence of what he did to avert a fate akin to Jinggoy’s: rock Cayetano’s boat.

A position paper by several law deans has argued that Cayetano’s 11 cannot ultimately prevail against Gatchalian’s 12. You do not need to be a legal eagle to see the logic. Legislatures may be creatures of law, but they are political bodies first.