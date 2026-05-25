Nikki Valdez honors Padre Pio on 139th birth anniversary

Actress Nikki Valdez paid tribute to Padre Pio as she marked the saint’s 139th birth anniversary with a heartfelt message about healing, faith, and carrying life’s burdens.
“Thank you for your unending grace of healing and trusting in carrying the weight of our cross,” Valdez wrote as she shared photos from her visit to the Convento Santuario Padre Pio in Italy.
The actress, known for her devotion to Padre Pio, has often spoken about finding strength and comfort through prayer during difficult moments in her life.