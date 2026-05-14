Capuchin Mission Marks 140 Years of Faith and Service in the Philippines

The Order of Friars Minor Capuchins marked a historic milestone as it celebrated 140 years of missionary presence in the Philippines through a commemorative journey that revisited the footsteps of the first Capuchin friars who arrived in Manila in 1886.

In a symbolic act of remembrance and thanksgiving, members of the Capuchin community retraced the path taken by the pioneering missionaries who first set foot in the country aboard the vessel Isla de Panay on May 13, 1886. The celebration highlighted not only the enduring legacy of the order, but also its deep spiritual roots within Filipino Catholic history.

The commemorative pilgrimage included visits to two historic churches closely tied to the beginnings of the Capuchin mission in the country: the Sto. Domingo Church , officially known as the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of La Naval de Manila, and the Minor Basilica and Parish of San Pedro Bautista .

Historical records recall that shortly after arriving in Manila, the first Capuchin missionaries proceeded to Sto. Domingo Church to offer prayers and homage to Nuestra Señora del Santisimo Rosario La Naval de Manila, one of the country’s most revered Marian images. The friars were later received by the Franciscan community and welcomed into their convent within Intramuros, marking the beginning of a mission that would span generations.

The early missionaries also carried with them devotion to the Divina Pastora, who served as patroness of the Capuchin mission during its early years. Over time, however, devotion to Our Lady of Lourdes became deeply embedded within the spiritual identity of the Capuchin Province in the Philippines, continuing to inspire the ministry and vocation of Filipino Capuchins today.

More than a historical commemoration, the anniversary served as a reflection on more than a century of fraternity, evangelization, and service among Filipino communities. From parish work and missionary outreach to education and spiritual formation, the Capuchins continue to leave a lasting imprint on the country’s religious and cultural landscape.

As the order celebrates 140 years in the Philippines, the milestone stands as a tribute to the enduring faith, missionary zeal, and commitment to service that have defined the Capuchin presence across generations.