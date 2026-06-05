Teacher asks SC to affirm validity of Senate session, leadership actions

He named Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano and Loren Legarda as respondents.

Central to the petition is the question of whether the 12 senators present during the June 3 session constituted a lawful quorum.

Tayam argued that existing jurisprudence allows the exclusion of senators who are unable to attend due to detention or other circumstances when determining the number required to conduct official business.

Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in Avelino v. Cuenco, the petitioner maintained that the 12 senators present represented a valid quorum of the Senate's “available membership,” making the session constitutionally sufficient.

Tayam also asked the Court to determine the legitimacy of key Senate positions affected by the dispute, including the Senate President Pro Tempore and the chairmanship of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

The petition further argues that all actions taken during and after the June 3 session should be presumed valid under the constitutional principle of regularity in the performance of official duties.

Invoking the doctrine of expanded judicial review, Tayam said the Supreme Court has the authority to resolve allegations of grave abuse of discretion involving any branch of government, including Congress.

Filed on grounds of transcendental importance, the petition contends that the controversy raises constitutional questions with implications for legislative stability and public confidence in government institutions.

Tayam urged the High Court to issue a definitive ruling affirming the validity of the Senate quorum and all subsequent actions to prevent further institutional uncertainty within the upper chamber.