Palace brushes aside ‘destab’ threats

“As of now, we cannot confirm the alleged plans of destabilizers on June 12. But these actions are nothing new because they have long wanted to install their power-hungry idol even before 2028,” Castro said.

Her remarks came after a broadcaster posted on X that a source who attended a meeting at Camp Crame claimed participants discussed a supposed plan by pro-Sara Duterte groups to storm Malacañang on Independence Day.

Tulfo also said the Philippine National Police had reportedly received intelligence information about a planned attack on the Palace allegedly involving a religious group.

“According to my tweety bird, the conferees tackled the defense of Malacañang,” Tulfo wrote.

Responding to the post, Castro said it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to address any illegal activities.