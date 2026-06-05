Pack that mafia

Taken together, the events at the Senate on Thursday highlighted the desperation of those in power to prevent the unfiltered truth from being revealed.

The 18 whistleblowers on corruption, under oath at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, made the ultimate revelation that a mafia of thieves is leading the country.

They detailed how suitcases of cash, many so heavy that it took two to three men to lift, were distributed to figures in power, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., perpetuating the cycle of corruption.

Suitcases were transported, including by aircraft, several times a week solely because the crates of cash, which had to be delivered personally to avoid a paper trail, were too voluminous.