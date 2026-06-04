Garbage swims home

Witness the Senate and see an administration and its cabal furiously fighting a conflagration of their own making.

The new majority declared Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano’s seat vacant, installed Win Gatchalian as acting Senate chief, reshuffled committee assignments, and stripped Pia Cayetano of the Blue Ribbon chairmanship, handing it to Erwin Tulfo — all in a session convened under a contested 12-member quorum.

The sinister logic beneath the tumult was plain. The very next morning, 18 former Marines who claimed to have personally delivered — by land, sea and air — some P805 billion in flood control kickbacks allegedly stuffed in suitcases to fugitive ex-Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez were scheduled to testify before the Blue Ribbon Committee. That hearing had to be stopped.