Nvidia CEO sees robotics boom in Korea

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has said robotics is set to become South Korea’s next major industrial growth driver, as he deepens the US chipmaker’s engagement with the country’s leading technology and manufacturing firms.

Huang made the remarks upon arriving in Seoul for his second visit in seven months, highlighting expanding cooperation between Nvidia and South Korean companies in artificial intelligence, chip manufacturing, and emerging robotics applications.

"Because Korea is a manufacturing centre of the world, we can apply the robotics technology, the physical AI technology that we invent here for the industry," he told reporters after landing at Gimpo International Airport on a flight from Taiwan.